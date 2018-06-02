Massachusetts Police discover three dead bodies after traffic stop

What started out as a run-of-the-mill traffic stop in Massachusetts ended with a man behind bars charged with kidnapping and the discovery of three bodies at his home.
Authorities say the bodies, which have not been identified were found "in and *around" the home, the last known address of this man, Stewart Weldon.
Weldon was pulled over for a broken tail light Sunday night. He led officers on a brief car chase before they arrested him.
Inside that car, police found a badly beaten woman. She told officers Weldon had kept her prisoner for the last month.
According to this police report, the woman suffered a "possible fractured jaw," "large scrapes," "old and new bruises," and "stab wounds to the abdomen and marks from being hit with a blunt object."
She also told authorities Weldon had raped her several times.
Police charged Weldon with kidnapping, threatening to commit a crime, carrying a dangerous weapon and resisting arrest in connection to the car chase.
Weldon's attorney did not return a request for comment.
He has not been charged in connection to the bodies found at the home, but the district attorney's office says more charges could come.
