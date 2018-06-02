Two people arrested after morning standoff in Rockford

Two people are arrested following a police standoff in Rockford, Saturday morning.

Rockford Police first responded to the 900 block of North Rockton Avenue around 5:30 a.m. for a shot fired.

When officers arrived on scene, a woman told investigators that another woman had shot at her. She was not hurt in the incident.

Investigators say they believed the suspected shooter was still inside a home in the area.

Officers and SWAT team members surrounded the house, but were not able to contact the people inside.

Around 10:15 a.m., the suspect from this shooting, 31-year-old Dominique Patterson turned herself into police.

Shortly after that, 44-year-old Larry Gary of Rockford came out of the house.

Police say officers recovered two stolen guns in and around the house.

Patterson is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of a stolen fire arm.

Gary faces multiple charges including unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.