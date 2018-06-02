Rockford Fire holds annual 911 Run and Walk

Rockford first responders hit the ground running on Saturday morning, but not for an emergency.

This weekend, Rockford Fire hosted its annual 9-1-1 3k Walk and Run.

It's the 14th year, the department has hosted the event. Fire officials say it's a great way to get the community out and having fun with it's firefighters and emergency responders.

"People are enjoying themselves, they're getting together, they're right here at our fire station, which is where we base it out of," Chief Derek Bergsten said. "It's for them to take part and support the fire station and for us to give our thank you back to them."

The race start time was exactly 9:11 a.m. to pay tribute to the 9-1-1 emergency responders at Saturday's race.

This year, Chief Bergsten says the department welcomed more than 300 walkers and runners, the most ever for the event.





