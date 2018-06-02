25th Annual Garden Fair brings in hundreds

The Rockford community was out and about for their 25th annual Klehm Arboretum Garden Fair.

There were over 100 vendors selling all different types of flowers and garden items for those looking to spruce up their yards this summer. Organizers say this garden fair is one of their biggest fundraisers for Klehm Arboretum.

Organizers say so far, this years turn out has been their largest yet.

"It's been a great turn out so far. We have a lot of people, our parking lots are full but people are coming and going and it's really going to be a good event for us," Event coordinator, Jim Wojtowicz said,

If you didn't get a chance to stop out today, the Garden Fair continue tomorrow at Klehm Arboretum tomorrow from 9-4 PM.