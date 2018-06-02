Rockford Peach watch younger generations continue the tradition of women's baseball

The big celebration for the Rockford Peaches 75th Anniversary continue Saturday afternoon at Beyer Stadium.

It was a cheerful day for women's baseball as many original Rockford Peaches got a chance to see the Rockford Starfires in action on the field. Some of the former Rockford Peaches Bat Girls were in attendance to watch these girls at work.

"It was inspiring to see women playing in a league of their own," Rockford Peaches Bat Girl, Clara Swenson- Hellemann said.

Swenson- Hellemann was a bat girl for the peaches back in 1952, and she says being able to see some of the players and her other friends from back then was a treat. She also says being able to see the large turn out of everyone who showed interest in the peaches warmed her heart.

Swenson- Hellemann's teammate Charlene Hawes- O'Brien was also a bat girl back in 1952 and still remembers running and grabbing the bats and hanging out with the girls during their games.

"It was just the best time of our lives," Hawes- O'Brien said.

Now, these two women are able to see the next generation of bat girls for the Rockford Starfires at work, doing a job they did long ago.

"They look like they are having a lot of fun. They were so excited yesterday and they look like they are having a lot of fun," Hawes- O'Brien said.

It's a job they helped create for these two young girls to be able to do. Audriahna Tracey and Paige Johnson both have mothers who play on the Starfires team and they are able to help out and be the bat girls while their moms play a game, that wasn't originally designed for baseball. Both girls say it's amazing to meet some of the women who made this possible.

"It's really cool to me because I've always watched the movies all the time," Tracey said.

It's something these two girls say they don't take for granted, as they watch their moms play the game they love and hope to be apart of themselves one day.

"Not a lot of girls play it, but a lot of people usually play softball but they changed it back then. because they wanted to make a difference," Johnson said.

The activities for this week long celebration continue on Sunday At Beyer Stadium as firefighters and police officers step up to the plate for a friendly game of baseball. There will also be a home-run derby. And the 75th anniversary will wrap up with a closing ceremony. The last day of celebration kicks off at 8 a.m. and wraps up at 6 in the evening.