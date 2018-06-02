Police stand-off in Rockford, Saturday morning

Rockford Police and SWAT are on scene in the 800 block of North Rockton Avenue.

Police say officers responded to the area around 5:30 in the morning for a possible shooting.

When officers arrived, they learned one woman allegedly shot at another woman.

No one was hurt in the incident. However, police and negotiators are trying to make contact with a person inside a home in the area.

At this time, police say the incident does not appear to be domestic-related.

Rockford Police were still on scene at 11 a.m. and asked the public to avoid the area.