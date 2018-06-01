Iowa man killed in motorcycle crash in Carroll County

A Clinton, Iowa man has died after a crash in Carroll County Friday afternoon.

Loran Hoffman III, 62, died after a motorcycle collided with a farm tractor, according to the Winnebago County Coroner's Office.

The tractor was headed eastbound on Elizabeth Road when the motorcycle Hoffman III was on tried to pass the tractor. Hoffman III hit the tractor and was flown to OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford where he died from his injuries.

Hoffman III died from blunt force trauma to the head and chest.

The incident is under investigation.