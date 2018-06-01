UPDATE: Storms will develop after 7 PM

We remain cloudy and a bit humid this evening. Showers and thunderstorms will develop after 7 PM and last until around midnight. Lightning and periods of heavy rainfall are anticipated. Though the chance for severe weather remains low, some storms may be strong with small hail and damaging wind gusts.

Rain wraps up in the middle of the night. Skies will start to clear and temperatures cool into the upper 50s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and cooler. Temperatures will max out in the low 70s, with dew points dropping to around 50. It will be a seasonally cool and very comfortable afternoon. A NW wind will gust up to 25 mph.

Much of this weekend will be dry, but watch out for showers and storms to interrupt the quiet weather as you make your Saturday night plans.

The showers and storms don't look to arrive until after 7 pm for most locations. It won't be a completely rainy night, as showers and storms will be scattered and be on-and-off through the late evening. Much of the rain should be leaving by midnight as a cold front pushes the storms out of our region.

Severe weather is not likely, and same goes for flooding. However, occasional heavy downpours may create puddles on the roads, so drive with caution and avoid any briefly flooded roads. The weather dries up quickly, with clear and dry weather moving in before sunrise Sunday.

Rain should stay out of the forecast until possibly Wednesday and Thursday of next week.