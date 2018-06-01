Saturday night storms look to soak the Stateline

Much of this weekend will be dry, but watch out for showers and storms to interrupt the quiet weather as you make your Saturday night plans.

The showers and storms don't look to arrive until after 7 pm for most locations. It won't be a completely rainy night, as showers and storms will be scattered and be on-and-off through the late evening. Much of the rain should be leaving by midnight as a cold front pushes the storms out of our region.

Severe weather is not likely, and same goes for flooding. However, occasional heavy downpours may create puddles on the roads, so drive with caution and avoid any briefly flooded roads. The weather dries up quickly, with clear and dry weather moving in before sunrise Sunday.

Rain should stay out of the forecast until possibly Wednesday and Thursday of next week.