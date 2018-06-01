Sports betting doesn't make it through Illinois General Assembly

A bill to bring a casino to Rockford doesn't make it to the governor's desk this legislative session, but some lawmakers Like Sen. Dave Syverson, R-Rockford, say they wanted legalized sports betting as part of that gaming expansion.

"It would mean millions of dollars in revenue," he says. "It would mean jobs and it would mean that people could do their sports betting and those dollars would stay here in Illinois."

Some lawmakers are worried those dollars won't stay in the state because they say other surrounding states will pass legislation to legalize sports betting ahead of Illinois.

"People would go there and so they would not only do their sports betting there but while they're there they would eat and leave their revenue there," Syverson says.

However, Sen. Steve Stadelman, D-Rockford, says passing that legislation before the May 31 deadline was a tall task for lawmakers.

"You don't want to pass legislation that has unintended consequences," he says. "You want to make sure you get it right so you have a product people will be attracted to and have more revenue for the state."

But while this is proposal has been stalled in the generally assembly for years, lawmakers like Stadelman say they're confident a push to legalize sports betting is enough motivation to get that bill moving.

"When everyone wants something," Stadelman says. "It forces them to the table to negotiate and hopefully make passing a very difficult bill more easily this time around."

Lawmakers say they plan to discuss this proposal further this summer ahead of the next general assembly session in November.