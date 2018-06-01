Man arrested for allegedly stabbing woman in Davis Junction

A Rockford man is in jail after officials say he stabbed a woman in Ogle County.

Deputies from the Ogle County Sheriff's Office responded to Rolling Meadows Trailer Park in Davis Junction around 1 a.m. Friday, according to Sheriff Brian VanVickle. When deputies arrived they found a woman in the street screaming that she'd been stabbed.

She was taken to a Rockford hospital, then transported to a hospital in Madison, where she's in critical condition.

Leonard Smith, 44, of Rockford is charged with aggravated battery and domestic battery.