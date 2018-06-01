Hundreds of volunteers participate in Rockford Sharefest 2018

Rockford Sharefest is in it's 12th year of beautifying the community, this year they are taking on the task of Lockwood park.

The revitalization project kicked off Friday and runs through next Saturday. Organizers say they're excited to host the event at such a historic site. Community volunteers are working alongside the park district on a number of projects throughout the 146 acres of land.

"It's a great way to link arms and to see a difference in our community," Sharefest leader, Jessica Westberg said. "We leave at the end of the week, we are tired but completely filled up on the impact that we have been able to have on the community,"

The projects include painting the inside and outside of over a dozen buildings on the Lockwood Park grounds, as well as redoing the fences, and cleaning up the grounds. Volunteers say its a rewarding process.

"You can just see the sweat that's taking place and how hard everyone is working to really work towards something bigger than ourselves," Volunteer, Mark D'Angelo said.

Not only do volunteers say they're gaining a sense a community pride an accomplishment, they say they are providing members of the community with a beautiful park to enjoy.

"We're Just going to kind of revitalize and be the hands and feet to help keep up on maintenance and things around Lockwood," Westberg said.

The pride these volunteers already have on the first day of this week long journey is something contagious that many others are sharing in as well.

"we are the owners of our community. It's not someone else's responsibility to take care of it. We are the owners," Director of Rockford Sharefest, Creig Day said.

This week long process takes in a few thousand volunteers and organizers say they are still looking for more to join in and donate some time. If you are interested in joining you can click here for more information, or stop by Lockwood Park.



