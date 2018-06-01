Rockford airport receives long-awaited funding with new budget

On Wednesday and Thursday, state lawmakers passed a spending plan for the 2019 fiscal year. With it, comes millions of dollars slated for the Rockford airport.



"It's a huge amount and a big help to the airport," says Mike Dunn, executive director of RFD. "We've been waiting for that money for over 2 years now."



In 2014, the state of Illinois committed funding to help get the AAR project online. But in the midst of its long-standing impasse, that money was not appropriated, the airport didn't get a dime.



Five local, community banks collaborated to give the airport a loan. AAR went online, and the airport has been chipping away at that loan. On top of principal payments, $100,000 per month has gone toward interest.



This time around, Dunn says Democratic Sen. Steve Stadelman specifically appropriated $14.7 million so RFD could pay back its loan.



"So now we will be able to reduce that loan significantly," Dunn said. He continued, "And that's money now that can be dramatically reduced. And that money be able to be invested int he airport."



Dunn says the past few years of dealing with the state budget has hit the airport hard. He says without the growth of cargo business, the success of RFD would have been in jeopardy.



Gov. Bruce Rauner is expected to sign the bill. The new fiscal year begins July 1.