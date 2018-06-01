Black Hawk statue uncovered, restoration work to begin soon

The Black Hawk statue at Lowden State Park was uncovered Friday morning and work to repair it will start soon, according to the Black Hawk Restoration Committee.



The 50-foot-tall, century-old statue overlooks the Rock River. But for years, it's been covered up as the state failed to repair it.



But with a new budget plan passed this past week, $350,000 is coming its way for repairs. Along with that, a dedicated group of citizens has already raised $50,000. They're working to have at least another $100,000 added to those funds for the repairs and an emergency fund.



Uncovering the statue is the first step for restoration work to begin again. Studies have already been conducted, and other work has been on on the base. Now, the real work can begin.



"They have completed everything major. They did some major and minor repairs on the inside of the statue, and so they will pick up where they left off and complete the work," said Jan Stilson, chairman of the Black Hawk Restoration Committee.



Work could start as early as July 1, when the 2019 fiscal year begins. The statue could be recovered in the fall, to protect it from harsh winter elements.

