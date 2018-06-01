St. Bernadette School will not open in the fall, closing a year earlier than expected

Months after four Rockford Catholic schools announce they will consolidate, one of those schools said it will close earlier than expected.

St. Bernadette School will not reopen for the 2018-19 school year, according to the Diocese of Rockford. The school cites low registration numbers as the reason for the closure.

"Given registration numbers, St. Bernadette School cannot maintain the necessary resources to provide the optimum educational program and student experience for an additional year,” St. Bernadette Pastor Father Stachyra said.

30 students were registered to attend St. Bernadette in the fall. The school is asking families to consider registering their student to transition to the new St. James a year earlier than anticipated. Students who attend St. James will be at the same tuition rate at St. Bernadette and can wear current St. Bernadette uniforms.

Teachers were notified prior to the announcement and the Diocese is helping them secure employment if they wish to still work for the Diocese. Parents received letters this week and parishioners will be told about the consolidation during mass on Sunday.

The Diocese of Rockford announced St. Bernadette, St. James St. Peter and St. Edward schools would consolidate into a yet-to-be-named new school for the 2019-2020 school year. St. James will be the location for the new school, according to a decision made by the Joint Schools Committee in April.