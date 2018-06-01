Turning cooler today, with a chance for showers & storms Saturday

Turning cooler today!!! Happy Friday Fri-YAY, it will be generally cooler and less humid for the afternoon. But high temperatures will be near what we should be feeling for this time of the year.

For Friday, the skies will filled with a sun and cloud mixture, with an east northeast breezy, with gust as high 20 mph. The weather conditions will be comfortable, if you are heading out to enjoy Rockford's City Market. The clouds will decrease into the overnight and we will remain mostly dry and cool.

Most of Saturday will be mostly dry until the late afternoon. There is a chance for showers and thunderstorms into the overnight. Keep an eye out for those if out late. You can expect drier days ahead after the wet weather moves out of the area early Sunday morning. Sunday's high temperatures will climb into the lower 70's, with a breezy out of the northwest.

Next week looks mostly dry and mostly sunny with highs creeping back into the 80's. By late in the week, we'll approach the upper 80's with extra humidity.