Rockford man hospitalized after being shot

A man is in the hospital after being shot in Rockford early Friday morning.

Police responded to the 2400 block of N Central Avenue just after 1 o'clock.

The victim is a 31 year old male and was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact the Rockford Police Officer in Charge (OIC) at 779 500 6555, or CrimeStoppers at 815 963 STOP (7867).