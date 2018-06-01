Guilford baseball season comes to close in Sectional semifinals

One rough inning was enough to do in the Guilford baseball team, as Barrington scored five runs in the 4th inning to beat the Vikings, 5-3, in the 4-A McHenry Sectional semifinals.

Guilford took a 2-0 lead by manufacturing runs in the first two innings, and Max Klein had it going on through the first three innings on the mound. After striking out 14 batters in a Regional semifinal game last week, Klein recorded the first nine outs of this game all by way of strikeout. Barrington finally got to him in the fourth inning. With two outs and the bases loaded, the Broncos scored five runs to chase Klein out of the game, after recording 10 strikeouts in 3.2 innings.

Jake Klekamp came on in relief and held court, setting up a wild 7th inning. Guilford reached base on a hit batter and an error to start the inning. Another Barrington error allowed a run to score to cut it to 5-3. But a good defensive play recorded the first out of the inning, and allowed the Broncos to intentionally walk Klein to load the bases. The next batter struck out, and the following batter hit a slow chopper to the left side, forcing Barrington's pitcher to make a tough play, which he did and got the out at first by a half-step to end the game.

The loss ends a resurgence for Guilford baseball, which won its first Regional championship in 12 years.