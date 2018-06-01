SwedishAmerican Honors Oncology Nurses with Chalk Art Contest

Throughout the month of may, SwedishAmerican Regional Cancer Center has been holding a variety of festivities to honor its oncology nurses. Those festivities wrapped up on Thursday with a chalk art contest.

During the contest, SwedishAmerican encouraged employees to form teams. Their objective was to draw their best sidewalk chalk art. The theme for the contest was, "hope grows here."

"I would say, 'Hope Grows Here,' because we have people that really are dedicated, from the time they stepped into their first classroom and chose to educate themselves in this field, and it's continuing, and it's really a gift," SwedishAmerican Medical Oncology Receptionist Vicki Downs said.

The art on the sidewalk was left on display for patients and family members to look at.