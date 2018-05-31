Rockford Town Fair runs all weekend at Rockford Speedway

If you have no plan this weekend you might want to plan for the Rockford Town Fair.

The fair is back in town at the Rockford Speedway in Loves Park. From rides, to dog shows, there are many things you can enjoy at the fair. The carnival travels around the country and makes about 123 stops. One of those stops is here in the Stateline.

"We're here and the weather looks like it's going to be great it's cooled down a bit and the rain has gone away so we invite everyone to come out with their family and have a good time," North American Midway Entertainment Chairman Jess Blomsness said.

The fair is going on all weekend until Sunday and admission is $1 at the gate.