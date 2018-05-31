Rockford couple plans to open first distillery in the Forest City

Nine homes in eight years, that's how often Tim and Addie Ford moved around the world for their airline careers.

However, when it was time for the couple to move back to Rockford, they didn't come back to Rockford empty handed.

They moved back with the idea to bring the Grant View Distillery to the Forest City near the Chicago Rockford International Airport.

"This is a category that Rockford is missing," Addie Ford, one of the co owners says. "We don't have anything like this within 45 minutes of Rockford."

Part of the Ford's plan includes building a tasting room and offering tours about the distilling process. It also includes a land to lips concept. That means when you visit, you see all the grapes, apples and other ingredients that go into your drink. It's an idea that's sitting well with some city leaders.

"They are looking at growing a lot of the crops that they need for the distillation process on site so it's very sustainable and as everyone knows we're trying to become more of a sustainable society," Scott Capovilla, the city's Zoning and Land Use Administrator says.

This proposal does come with a bit of push back from neighbors in the area. The city tells us that because those people are worried about the increased traffic along route 2 and they say they're concerned about spirits being so close to home.

That's why they say they've come up with a compromise to make adjustments to their own business plans and not include an outdoor pavilion on the property.

The Fords say they hope to start selling bottles of those spirits by this Christmas and have the tasting room and distillery open to the public by next summer.