Rockford Fire Department to host 14th annual 911 Run

You can get out and enjoy the beautiful weather this Saturday and raise money for the Rockford Fire Department at the same time.

The department is hosting the 14th annual 911 3K Run. The department says all proceeds will be used to purchase educational items to teach people how to stay safe in an emergency. Fire officials say this benefits everyone from pre-school children to senior citizens.

The race will take place Saturday, June 2nd at 9:11 a.m. at 391 North Trainer Road in Rockford. All racers will receive a blended fabric race shirt (Shirts only guaranteed with registration through May 23rd). Youth sizes (S, M, L) included with registration for kids 12 and under. Option to purchase adult size tee.

Packet pick-up and late registration will be held at Fleet Feet Sports Rockford (1653 N. Alpine Rd., Rockford, IL)

Friday, June 1, 2018 from 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Cost for late registration and day of registration is $38 or $13 for children 12 and under.

Day of registration at the race site from 7:30 am to 8:45 am. If you're interested in signing up for the event, click here.