Two teens arrested for stealing car in Rockford

Two teenagers are arrested after crashing a stolen car in Rockford.

Rockford officers saw a stolen black Nissan Maxima driving in the area of the 1300 block of Boilvin Avenue, according to Rockford Police. The driver of the car sped off and crashed into another car at the intersection of Whitman Street and Ridge Avenue.

Officers arrested the two teens in the car, a 16-and 17-year-old. Both teens were on probation. They were both taken to the hospital after the crash.

A 27-year-old woman in another car was also taken to the hospital for her injuries.

The teen boys face a number of charges for the stolen car and leading police on a chase.