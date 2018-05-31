Better Business Bureau warns of summer scams

Summer is the time for festivals, concerts, fairs—and scams.

The Better Business Bureau in Rockford is warning you to keep an eye out for the top summer scams, such as fake tickets and summer vacation and travel. The BBB says make sure you're buying from a trusted seller.

Another area scammers like to prey on is summer jobs. If an employer says you have to pay up front for a job—it's probably a scam.

And look out for moving scams—May through September is the busy season for moving. Stay away from moving companies that don't provide insurance information or movers that only accept cash up front.

"A lot of times, especially when you get excited about a concert or vacation you're in a hurry because you think that deal may go away," Dennis Horton from the BBB said. "Before you act quickly, stop and think."

If you think you've been a victim of a scam, contact the BBB in Rockford.