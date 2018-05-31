Hundreds attend event with original Rockford Peaches team

Hundreds of people turned out Thursday for the "Meet a Peach" event with the original team members of the Rockford Peaches baseball team.



Whether young or old, members of the community got to spend some time with the players and bat girls that cemented their place in Rockford's heart and history.



"It's just one of the things that makes our community unique and special and worthy of celebration," says John Groh, president and CEO of the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. "And to see the line out the door for the last hour and a half, with no end in sight, tells me that people love our community and what makes our community unique. And today that's the Rockford Peaches."



The Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau hosted an autograph signing Thursday. The celebration continues Friday at City Market.