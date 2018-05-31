Project 1013 comes back for 8th year in Rockford

An effort to beautify a Rockford neighborhood is back.



Project 1013 kicked off Thursday with the United Way and other organizations. The project started as a way to clean up a block of Ellis Heights Neighborhood.



Since it started, it's grown to 24 square blocks of beautification. In its 8th year, organizers say other cities are starting to look at Project 1013 for inspiration.



"We have groups coming from New York City, Chicago, Missouri, Texas," said Randy Young, the project manager of Project 1013. "We had a group last year come from Pennsylvania that wanted to see what the concept was and take it back to their city."



Project 1013's clean-up effort begins June 21.