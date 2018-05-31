Rockford Police officers learn more skills to combat domestic violence

Around 70 Rockford Police officers participated in a training session on how to deal with domestic violence related situations.

The Rockford Police department says domestic violence makes up 35 percent of violent crime in the city of Rockford. In 2017, the department investigated 5,420 domestic violence related calls. Local leaders say it's a large number and growing issue, they hope to decrease in the near future.

"We cannot argue those numbers. We do not need any other evidence to indicate that we are at a critical mass for domestic violence in our community," Domestic violence and human trafficking manager, Jennifer Cacciapaglia said.

The training session was conducted by Mark Wynn, a 21-year member of the Nashville Metropolitan Police Department, and Lieutenant to the domestic violence division. Wynn says being able to teach officers more in depth approach on domestic violence allows them to have another perspective will allow for a better engagement with victims.

"This is a much more complex crime than we knew, so were teaching officers to understand how to do the interviews, how to collect evidence, how to do victim assistance, and how to do advocacy in the community," Wynn said.

One of the biggest things officers were taught to look for during training was strangulation. Wynn says it is the number one indicator of domestic violence related homicides. He says if a victim has been strangled there is a 750 percent increase in that person becoming a victim of homicide.

"It's our hope and belief that this is going to give them another set of skills and knowledge that they are going to be able to use on scene and be better than they already are," Cacciapaglia said.

These in-depth tactics are used so that officers are able to put themselves in the shoes of the victim, and hopefully allow a better understanding of domestic violence as a whole.

"We're just looking for better ways to respond to domestic violence and to assist the victims," Rockford Police Lieutenant, Kurt Whisenand said. "We don't want to look at these as individual incidents, it's really a process and a holistic approach to the whole relationship,"

Local leaders say officers will also be equipped with all of the resources that victims can use for help when they respond to calls for domestic violence related incidents.