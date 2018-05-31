Kmart on East State Street in Rockford is set to close

The Kmart on East State Street in Rockford will close, in another sweep of store closings by Sears Holdings Company.

The store, located at 5909 East State Street, will close along with 14 other Kmart stores and 48 Sears stores.

Other locations in Illinois include the Sears stores in Vernon Hills, Aurora, Gurnee and Springfield.

In January, Sears Holdings announced the Kmart on Sandy Hollow Road would close.

Sears has cut its store count in half over the last 5 years.