Illinois General Assembly passes state budget

On Thursday, the Illinois House of Representative passed a Fiscal Year 2019 spending plan, somethings its counterparts in the Senate did Wednesday night.



The House version of the spending plan passed 100-14.



Republican Rep. Jim Durkin said on the House floor, "When we respect the priorities of both sides, we can accomplish great things. Don't lose it after today."



Leaders say Gov. Bruce Rauner will sign the measure.



