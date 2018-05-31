Hot & humid, then cooler conditions into weekend

It will be a hot & humid day for Friday-EVE. Temperatures will jump back to the upper 80's for Thursday, with dew points in the upper 60's.

Also, there is a small chance for a few isolated showers and storms into the evening. This as a disturbance track south of the state of Illinois. But Thursday should remain mostly dry with sunshine and some clouds. It will be humid outside.

Overnight, it will be cool with temperatures falling into the mid 50's. Overall, conditions will be dry into tomorrow morning.

Then a front will bring in cooler weather for the next several days. The cooler air will be the dominating force for a while longer starting Friday and lasting through the weekend. Highs cool to the middle to upper 70's and lower 80's during the cooler stretch. We'll see plenty of sunshine during the long, dry stretch of weather.

Our next chance of wet weather comes late Saturday into Sunday.