Trump considers commuting ex-Illinois Gov. Blagojevich

President Donald Trump says he's considering commuting the sentence of ex-Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich. He also says he's considering pardoning Martha Stewart.



The comments came aboard Air Force One on Thursday after he announced on Twitter that he planned to pardon conservative commentator Dinesh D'Souza.



Trump tells reporters that Blagojevich said something dumb but that "lots of politicians" do and thinks his sentence is excessive.



His convictions included trying to extort a children’s hospital for contributions and seeking to trade an appointment to the Senate seat Barack Obama vacated when he was elected president for campaign cash.



The Democratic former governor began serving his 14-year prison sentence on corruption convictions in 2012. His scheduled release date is 2024. Blagojevich was also a contestant on Trump's "Celebrity Apprentice" reality television show in 2010.

In April, the Supreme Court for the second time has refused to hear an appeal of his corruption convictions.

Blagojevich’s lawyers had wanted the high court to take up his case to make clear what constitutes illegal political fundraising. They argued that politicians are vulnerable to prosecution because the line between what’s allowed and what’s illegal is blurry.

The court also refused to hear his 2016 appeal.



Stewart was convicted in 2004 of obstructing justice and lying to the government about why she unloaded stock just before the price plummeted.



Trump says she "used to be one of my biggest fans."