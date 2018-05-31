Three armed suspects rob a home in Rockford - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Three armed suspects rob a home in Rockford

Posted:
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Rockford Police say they responded to a call for a home invasion late Wednesday night.

Authorities say it happened around 11 p.m at the 3200 block of Darwood Drive. 

Officials say that three armed suspects forcefully entered the home and took the personal property of two women. The suspects then left the scene. 

No one was injured during the incident.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is being asked to contact Rockford Police. 

