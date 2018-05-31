Loves Park woman to appear on Jeopardy today

Jeopardy fans, get ready to see a local contestant on the game show!

Maryanne Theyerl from Loves Park is competing on Jeopardy today.

13 News first spoke with Theyerl back in February about her time on the show.

She says this is a life-long dream of hers.

She couldn't tells us how she did on the show, so you'll have to see for yourself.

Jeopardy airs on 13 WREX at 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Theyerl's episode is on at 3:30.