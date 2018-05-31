Rockford could see city owned grocery store

The next grocery store to open up in Rockford could be owned by the community.

Screw City Co-op says it wants to open a grocery store in the city and it talked to residents about it yesterday. Organizers say the community would need to be involved to make the store a success.

Screw City is an initiative with local members who are concerned about where their food comes from.

Members of Screw City say having a community owned grocery store would help economic development dramatically because all of the earnings would stay withing Rockford.

"The goal would be as much as possible as Rockford and the surrounding area to become owners together and you shop there and you decide with your dollars what's going to be supported and what's not." said Susan Wheeler, the President of Screw City Co-op.

If you're interested, you can follow Screw City's Facebook page for updates on upcoming meetings to learn more.