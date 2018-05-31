Luna Bakery auditions for Shark Tank

A Rockford business is vying to compete on a popular TV show.

Bella Luna Bakery just auditioned for Shark Tank.

The show hears pitches from entrepreneurs to help them either start or improve their businesses.

Bella Luna says it wants to expand and needs investors to help.

The bakery owners just auditioned in Chicago and are waiting to find out if they will make it to Los Angeles to present their business plan to the Sharks.

"We talked to them about being from Rockford and the downtown and that we're trying to build up the downtown area so that made us a little bit more unique," said Bella Luna Bakery Co-Owner Lorie Parker-Weinrich.

Bella Luna says it should get a call within a couple of weeks to find out if it gets to be on the show.