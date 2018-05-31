Stillman Valley outlasts Sterling, 3-2, to advance to Sectional final

Stillman Valley's baseball team broke a 2-2 tie in the top of the 7th, beating host Sterling, 3-2, in the 3-A Sectional semifinal on Sterling's home field. With the Cardinals up with the bases loaded and one out, Jonah Anderson hit a chopper to third base, which the Golden Warriors turned into an out at home. But the catcher's throw to first was not in time to double off Anderson, and Andrew Wilhite hustled around to score what proved to be the game-winning run.

Evan Christiansen came on in the bottom half of the 7th inning to strike out the side, sealing Stillman Valley's victory. The win puts the Cardinals into the Sectional title game in Sterling, Saturday at 11 a.m. against Burlington Central.