The first positive test for West Nile Virus of mosquitoes this year is confirmed Wednesday by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The mosquitoes were collected in Glenview and Morton Grove. This is around the same time that the first positive test of mosquitoes was collected in 2017, a year where the public health officials reported 90 human cases of West Nile Virus, including eight deaths.

There have been no cases of West Nile Virus reported so far this year.