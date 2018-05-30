Illinois Senate approves balanced budget; plan moves to the House

Illinois is one step closer to getting a balanced budget for the next fiscal year.

The Senate approved a budget shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday. Lawmakers say this budget proposal is about $1 billion higher than the current budget, which expires June 30. Most spending has been held at the current level and there are decreases in areas like public safety.

Rockford lawmakers say Rockford Public Schools will get an additional $350 million under the plan.

"So for the Rockford area, not only is there funding for roads, our schools are going to get a record amount of money, as far as healthcare goes, our hospitals are going to receive a record amount of medicaid funding," Sen. Dave Syverson (R) 34th District said. "So the good news is for the Rockford area it's a pretty big win and no tax increase and a budget that is balanced."

Sen. Steve Stadelman (D) 35th District released a statement saying in part, "This year's budget furthers our commitment to fixing the broken school funding formula. Rockford-area schools are a clear winner under this plan. These additional dollars for local governments will prevent a property tax increase and layoffs of first responders."

The budget plan relies on $5 billion in extra revenue from an income tax increase lawmakers approved last summer, over Rauner's objections. The plan now moves to the House. The Legislature is expected to adjourn Thursday.