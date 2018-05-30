Local students compete in national spelling bee

There are some smart Stateline spellers out there and this week two of them are competing in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Congratulations to Rebekah Zeigler from Polo and Mera Moucharrafie from Belvidere.
The second round of competition started Wednesday. For the grade-school students who have trained year-round for the event, the pressure is enormous. They're competing for a trophy and $40,000 prize.
