Local school have ideas on how to spend extra state funding

The Rockford Public School District says it has big plans for the $8.5 million it got from the state.



Some of those plans include hiring assistant principals for all it's elementary schools and creating innovation zones. That means elementary schools that choose to opt in to the program could expand the school day by 20 to 25 minutes.

"The faculty would get between $120,000 and $160,000 that they could invest in additional support positions to support student learning," the district's superintendent Ehren Jarrett says.

Those positions could be anything from a social worker to a reading coach. But, what about your property taxes? Jarrett says you can expect those to go down.

"We've seen a 28 cent rate reduction over the last two years and we anticipate rates to go down in future levy cycles," he says. "Increased state funding does allow us to do that because it puts a better balance between state and local funding."

However, just roughly 20 miles west to Freeport, school district leaders there say that's not the case.

"The new money if you will is being used up for the shortfall of the other payments," Patrick McDermott, the assistant superintendent says.

Freeport School District 145 got $1.1 million. McDermott says it has to make up for the state's missed payments over the past couple of years. He says the district had to rely on property tax dollars, which make up almost half of the district's budget.

"The property tax portion in a district like Freeport normally runs about 30 maybe 35 percent of the overall budget," he says. "Unfortunately, without the state funding, we've trickled up past the 41, 42 percent."

They don't expect that to change with this most recent funding boost at least for now. However, Freeport says it hopes with the new school funding formula eventually the property tax rate will come down.

