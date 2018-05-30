Burglary at Chiquita in Rockford caught on camera - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Burglary at Chiquita in Rockford caught on camera

ROCKFORD (WREX) -

A local grocery store needs your help finding a burglary suspect.

Chiquita Food Market on South Main Street in Rockford gave 13 WREX surveillance video of the burglary. The store says it happened at 4 a.m. Wednesday and it took about an hour for the man to break in to the machine. The suspect got away with $300.

A representative from Coca-Cola tells 13 WREX that this is the latest in a string of burglaries. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Rockford Police.

