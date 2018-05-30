Rochelle welcomes German business to the Hub City

Rochelle is saying 'welcome' to international development.

"You have the Midwestern values, which I translate to be the same as German values," Midwest German American Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Mark Tomkins said. "So that overlap is very strong, the work ethic is there, the interest in technology, the interest in learning, and putting out a quality product is already here."

In addition to a strong work force, the city of Rochelle says it has a lot to offer companies. The Hub City welcomed German ambassadors Wednesday saying it wants to bring their business to Rochelle. The city has access to major highways and railroads, automated distribution systems, and fiber optic connections. Plus, the city's economic development director says they are ready to go.

"Rochelle has a tremendous amount of available space to expand in," Rochelle Economic Development Director Jason Anderson said. "Greenfield sites where you don't have a lot of high cost for redevelopment, you can actually put a shovel in the ground today because the infrastructure is there and the opportunity is there."

Other foreign businesses have already settled in Rochelle, such as Nippon Sharyo Manufacturing.