Rockford community says final goodbye to Ruthie Fairchild

On Wednesday the Rockford community said a final goodbye to a longtime area leader. Ruthie Fairchild died last Tuesday after a serious car wreck in Jo Daviess County.

At her funeral, among a sea of fashionable hats, people shared their memories of the vibrant volunteer. Fairchild was involved in numerous organizations and outreach. Serving meals to children in need every week, setting up the Buddy House at Blackhawk Courts, to mentoring inmates at the county jail were just a few of the things Fairchild accomplished during her 25 years in the city.

"I think the service today speaks to the fact she touched people across all barriers we have set up as a community," says Zion Development Chaplain Bertie Holmgren. "She ministered to the rich the poor. Every race, creed. It was as if she saw no barriers to her ministry. I think that's why you'll have such a turnout today she touched so many lives."

For those who knew her, they say Ruthie's personality and love for her fellow human being makes her someone they'll never forget.

"Ruthie is one of those people who I'm going to describe today as an absolute whirlwhind," says retired Zion Lutheran Church Pastor Denver Bitner. "She came into our community and neighborhood over 25 years ago now. I met her on the street and she felt like god was really calling her to make a difference and so she teamed up with us, and ended up joining the church and was a force not only for us but throughout the community."

Memorials can be made in Ruthie's honor to the Ruthie Fairchild Memorial Fund at Chase Bank.