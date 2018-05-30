Alberto causing flooding in northern Illinois

Flood Warnings have been issued by the National Weather Service for sections of McHenry County until 9:45 pm after 1 to 2 inches of rain fell within an hour or two as heavy thunderstorms from Tropical Depression Alberto pummeled those locations.

The inches of rain in a short amount of time could create flooding on roads and low-lying areas. Watch out near small rivers and streams, which may momentarily flood as well. Do not drive into or through any flooded road, and find a different route to get to your destination.

Heavy downpours are moving out of the affected areas, so the flooding threat will slowly improve this evening. A few more scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible before 8 pm across the Stateline, then dry weather should take over for good as the center of Alberto moves east. In general, at least 1" of rain will have fallen over the Stateline from Alberto, with some spots picking up 2" or more once all is said and done with the tropical depression.

There is one more chance for one or two isolated thunderstorms Thursday, then dry weather should take hold for the rest of this week and much if not all of next week.