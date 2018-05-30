Illinois proclaims May 30, 2018, Officer Mark Dallas Day

Governor Bruce Rauner makes a special announcement about a local officer who's been hailed a hero after the Dixon school shooting.

"We're officially proclaiming today, Wednesday May 30, 2018, as Officer Mark Dallas Day in the State of Illinois," Gov Rauner said.

The state honored Officer Mark Dallas for stopping a school shooter two weeks ago at Dixon High School. Matt Milby tried to walk in the gym during graduation practice with a gun, when Officer Dallas chased him out, according to officials.

Officer Dallas took spoke Wednesday in hopes to send a message to lawmakers.

"Surely we can all agree with one powerful voice that our schools must be sanctuaries not targets," Dallas said. "Our schools need more heroes, our elected officials have the power to be just that. You are and you will be the true heroes of our children when you support the training and placement of school resource officers in our public schools."

Rauner introduced a bill in the state house that would allow school districts to create referendums to use existing sales tax revenue to hire school resource officers and mental health workers.