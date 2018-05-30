Governor Rauner honors Officer Dallas

The Dixon Officer that prevented a school shooting is getting honored for his heroism by the state.
Officer Mark Dallas will be at the state's capital on Wednesday. Governor Bruce Rauner will honor him at 12:15 p.m. Officer Dallas is the school resource officer at Dixon High School. A student named Matthew Milby is accused of opening fire at the school earlier this month.
Officer Dallas shot him and Milby was arrested. No one else was hurt.
