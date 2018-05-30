Dixon Police asks for public's help - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Dixon Police asks for public's help

Posted:
DIXON (WREX) -

Dixon Police are asking for the public's help in identifying suspects.

According to the Dixon Police's Twitter page, the suspect's were involved in an recent incident at a Walmart. 

There are no details on what the incident is at this time.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Detective Simonton at (815)-288-0209 or (815)-288-4411.

