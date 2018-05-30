Dixon Police asks for public's help

Dixon Police are asking for the public's help in identifying suspects.
According to the Dixon Police's Twitter page, the suspect's were involved in an recent incident at a Walmart.
There are no details on what the incident is at this time.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Detective Simonton at (815)-288-0209 or (815)-288-4411.
