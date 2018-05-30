Group of four get into fight with Rockford police officer

Four suspects are arrested, accused of getting into a fight with a Rockford officer.

The suspects are Austin Triplett, Tony Westergaard Jr., Adam Westergaard and Harriet Westergaard.

Police say they were harassing an elderly man in a car when an officer allegedly told the them to back away from the car.

Officials say the group started arguing with the officer, and surrounded him.

The officer used his taser on one of the suspects, and police say that's when he was pushed.

Neighbors eventually came out to help the officer until backup arrived.

All suspects face aggravated battery to a police officer charges, except for Triplett who was charged with battery.

