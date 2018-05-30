Rockford Police set to get new equipment

Rockford police officers are set to get a bunch of new tools to help them fight crime.

Among those things that the department is receiving include new cars, dash cams, laptops and docking stations. Rockford Alderman voted to allow RPD to buy everything.

In all the department will be buying 39 new cars which include three Dodge Chargers, 33 Ford Interceptors and 3 sedans. The laptops and docking stations will outfit each of the new vehicles bought.

The total cost for everything is just over 1.6 million dollars which the city is taking out of it's capital lease fund.