Rockford man arrested after police chase

ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Officers arrested a Rockford man Sunday night who allegedly tried escape an arrest.

Police say Marquell Reddic of Rockford was already wanted when officers found him at a restaurant.

When they tried to arrest him, they say he took off in his car.

He crashed into three other cars after a short chase and took off running.

Reddic was eventually arrested.

The drivers in the other cars involved weren't hurt.

