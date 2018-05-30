Rockford man arrested after police chase

Officers arrested a Rockford man Sunday night who allegedly tried escape an arrest.
Police say Marquell Reddic of Rockford was already wanted when officers found him at a restaurant.
When they tried to arrest him, they say he took off in his car.
He crashed into three other cars after a short chase and took off running.
Reddic was eventually arrested.
The drivers in the other cars involved weren't hurt.
